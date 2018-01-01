 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

IS Claims Deadly Iraq Ambush; 27 Killed from Pro-Government Militia

MOSUL, Iraq – The Islamic State terror organization claimed responsibility on Monday for an ambush that killed 27 pro-government militia members in the al-Hawija region of the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk, according to a statement by the IS-affiliated Amaq news agency.

In the statement, the veracity of which could not be confirmed, IS claimed to have disguised its fighters in Iraqi military uniforms and opened fire on the pro-government Popular Mobilization forces on Sunday, destroying six sport-utility vehicles, in the municipality of al-Riyadh in al-Hawija.

Earlier on Monday, the bodies of the slain members of the Shiite Popular Mobilization forces were laid to rest in a funeral procession at the Muthenna military airbase near the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

In recent months, al-Hawija has been the scene of attacks carried out by IS radicals against Iraqi security forces and civilians.

The Iraqi government had announced the country’s total liberation from IS in December, after the terror organization was expelled from the large swaths of northern and western Iraq that it had controlled from mid-2014 until the end of 2017.

On Feb. 13, United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave a speech in which he asserted that IS was not yet fully defeated and continued to pose a danger to the region despite losing 98 percent of its territory in Iraq and Syria, during a conference on Iraqi reconstruction in Kuwait.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved