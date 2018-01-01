

Eurogroup Backs Spain’s Finance Minister De Guindos as ECB VP



BRUSSELS – Members of the Eurogroup gave on Monday their backing for Spain’s finance minister to become the new vice-president of the European Central Bank.



Luis de Guindos, 58, was selected by his European Union member state counterparts, who comprise the Eurogroup, after the Irish candidate dropped out earlier in the day.



“The Eurogroup today gave its support to the candidacy of Luis de Guindos for the position of Vice President of the European Central Bank,” announced the Eurogroup’s president, Portugal’s Finance Minister Mario Centeno, on his official Twitter page.



His candidacy will now pass to the European Council, which will request opinions from the European Parliament and the ECB’s governing body before a final decision is made in late March.



