 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Jain Devotees Turn Out to Anoint Huge Statue of Lord Bahubali in India

SHRAVANBELAGOLA, India – Thousands of Jain devotees gathered in a town in southern India on Monday as part of a festival that involved dousing a huge statue of Lord Bahubali in various colored powders.

The Bahubali Mahamasthakabhishek festival dates back to the 10th century and only takes place every 12 years.

During the festival, a 17-meter-high statue of Lord Bahubali is covered in various powders and liquids, including saffron, milk, turmeric, flour, flower petals and other items of religious significance.

Images captured by an epa photojournalist showed devotees gathering at the feet of the statue in the town of Shravanbelagola, chanting songs as the head of the statue was anointed from above.

The festival, which runs from Feb. 7-25, celebrates Bahubali, the renowned saint of Jainism; a religion founded by a contemporary of Buddha known as Mahavira around the fifth century BCE.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved