  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Higuain Promises Speedy Recovery from Ankle Injury

ROME – Juventus’ Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain promised fans of the Italian club on Monday that he would be back in action as soon as possible, expressing his gratitude for the support he was shown after being injured in the 1-0 win over Torino.

The former Real Madrid forward was forced to leave the field 16 minutes into the Torino derby on Sunday after his ankle was struck by Torino’s Salvatore Sirigu.

“I will come back very fast to celebrate with the team and with you,” Higuain posted on social media.

“I would like to thank everyone who wrote to me and who was concerned about me; friends, colleagues, fans and the people who do not know you, but who care about you,” he added.

After the game, Higuain underwent medical scans that revealed he suffered from “a sprain and bruising of his left ankle,” according to the Serie A club.

The club added that their star player was to undergo more scans in the coming days, but did not say for how long he was expected to be sidelined.
 

