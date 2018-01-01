 
Landslide of Garbage Kills 17 in Mozambique Dump

MAPUTO – A landslide of garbage killed on Monday at least 17 people in Mozambique’s capital Maputo, after heavy rains during the night caused tons of solid waste to engulf homes adjacent to the Hulene landfill.

The disaster occurred at around 3 am local time (1 am GMT), and images taken by an epa photographer on the ground showed firefighters and rescue crew continuing to search for more bodies using heavy machinery, while distraught relatives stood nearby.

In recent years, thousands of informal homes had been built near the landfill, the city’s largest, which reaches heights equivalent to a two-story building and does not have a retaining wall to separate it from the residential area.

In 2009, local authorities decided close Hulene and move its garbage to another landfill on the outskirts of the city, but a lack of funding scrapped the project.
 

