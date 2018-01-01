 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

USA to Face Canada in Women’s Ice Hockey Olympic Final for 5th Time

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The United States and Canada will face each other for a fifth time in the women’s ice hockey final at the Winter Olympics after both sides won their respective semi-final matches against Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Monday.

The USA beat Finland 5-0, while Canada saw off OAR with the same result.

The Canadian team, which scored once in each of the first two periods, sealed their win with three goals in the third period.

The US side scored twice each in the first two periods, and once in the third.

Finland and OAR will play for bronze on Wednesday, while the final would take place Thursday.

Since women’s hockey debuted at the Olympics in 1998 with a win for the USA, all the other gold medals in the event have gone to Canada.

Following the US win in 1998, Canada beat the USA in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

In 2006, Sweden got into the final against Canada, but the North American side won.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved