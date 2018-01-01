

USA to Face Canada in Women’s Ice Hockey Olympic Final for 5th Time



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The United States and Canada will face each other for a fifth time in the women’s ice hockey final at the Winter Olympics after both sides won their respective semi-final matches against Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Monday.



The USA beat Finland 5-0, while Canada saw off OAR with the same result.



The Canadian team, which scored once in each of the first two periods, sealed their win with three goals in the third period.



The US side scored twice each in the first two periods, and once in the third.



Finland and OAR will play for bronze on Wednesday, while the final would take place Thursday.



Since women’s hockey debuted at the Olympics in 1998 with a win for the USA, all the other gold medals in the event have gone to Canada.



Following the US win in 1998, Canada beat the USA in 2002, 2010 and 2014.



In 2006, Sweden got into the final against Canada, but the North American side won.



