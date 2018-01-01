

Canada, Germany Share Olympic Gold in 2-Man Bobsleigh



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – For the first time in 20 years, two nations shared an Olympic gold medal on Monday as Germany and Canada finished with the exact same time in the two-man bobsleigh at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.



After four runs, the two teams both clocked in with a combined time of 3 minutes and 16.86 seconds.



German duo Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis shared the top spot on the podium with Canadian pair Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz.



Latvia’s Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga took bronze, just 0.05 seconds off the mark.



