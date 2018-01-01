

Chinese Club Beijing Gouan Signs Las Palmas’ Jonathan Viera



LAS PALMAS, Spain – Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan reached on Monday an agreement with Las Palmas to sign Spaniard Jonathan Viera, the La Liga club announced on its website.



Las Palmas retains 30 percent of any future transfers, as well as incentives in the event the Chinese club were to win any tournament, the Spanish club stated.



“UD Las Palmas and the Chinese club Beijing Guoan have reached an agreement for the immediate transfer of Jonathan Viera,” Las Palmas said, adding that the contract includes a confidentiality clause related to the financial terms.



The 28-year-old Viera, who was undergoing medical tests, signed a contract to return to the Spanish club when his stint at Beijing Guoan comes to an end.



Viera, a member of the Las Palmas’ youth academy, joined Valencia in 2012 two years after being promoted to the first team at Las Palmas.



He returned to Las Palmas in 2015 after a one-season loan at Rayo Vallecano and another season at Belgian club Standard Liege.



