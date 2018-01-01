 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

At Skaryszew, Poland Hosts One of Europe’s Oldest Horse Trade Fairs

SKARYSZEW, Poland – One of Europe’s oldest and largest horse fairs takes place in the village of Skaryszew, central Poland, on the first Monday of Lent and its busy trading atmosphere amid the clopping of hooves can be perceived in images released Monday by epa.

Men have traded horses here since as far back as 1432.

In previous editions, the “Wstepy,” a local term for horse market, brought together around 1,000 to 1,500 horses for sale and some 10,000 visitors.

The fair is a busy time for traders, buyers and horses as the smell of fresh and smoked sausages, bacon, bigos (a traditional Polish dish) is everywhere, washed down with vodka.

Farmers and butchers from all over Poland and even as far afield as Italy, where horse meat is considered a delicacy in some regions, visit every year.

The fair has also had its opponents as, during the 2012 edition animal cruelty protesters demonstrated, claiming some horses were mistreated by their owners and that unsold animals were often slaughtered for their meat.

In 2017, the Centaurus animal rights organization stepped in and purchased some cheaper horses to avoid them allegedly going to the slaughterhouse for meat.

The activists have argued that some horses travel from Skaryszew to slaughterhouses dotted around Europe in poor conditions with few safety checks made.

Skaryszew’s current street plan dates from the early 18th century and, after surviving various large fires, it remains nearly unchanged.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved