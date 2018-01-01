 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Alonso Rejoins Chelsea Training for Barça Tie; Luiz, Bakayoko Out

LONDON – Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso and midfielder Ross Barkley took part on Monday in a training session after having missed the past three matches, while David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko were absent in the run-up to the Champions League game against Barcelona.

Chelsea is set to host Barcelona on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Alonso, who suffered a muscle injury and has not played since Jan. 31, exercised normally on Monday.

Although defender Emerson Palmieri, who was signed in January, shone during his debut Friday in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup, coach Antonio Conte has reiterated the importance of Alonso for the team.

Midfielder Ross Barkley also exercised normally, although he had not been able to participate as expected in recent weeks due to a recurring muscle injury.

Both midfielder Bakayoko, who has been sidelined since his side’s 4-1 defeat against Watford on Feb. 5, and defender Luiz did not train.

The group training also included two players from the youth squad: defender Trevoh Chalobah and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved