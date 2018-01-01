

EU to Open Negotiations with Morocco on Renewing Fishing Pact



BRUSSELS – European Union ministers for fisheries agreed on Monday to open talks with Morocco so as to update a bilateral fishing agreement.



EU sources told EFE that the goal of the negotiations would be to promote sustainable and responsible fishing, as well as make sure international guidelines are upheld and that the deal would be of mutual benefit to both parties.



The current deal between the EU and Morocco, which came into effect in February 2007 and expires July 14, has been renewed on two occasions and allows fishermen from the bloc to operate in waters under the North African country’s jurisdiction.



The European Commission has called a meeting with relevant officials on Tuesday so as to study the pact’s renewal.



