 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lorentzen Breaks Olympic Record to Take Gold in Men’s 500m Speed Skating

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway’s Havard Lorentzen broke an Olympic record on Monday to take gold in the men’s 500m speed skating at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Lorentzen’s time of 34.41 seconds beat the previous record, set by Casey Fitzrandolph in Salt Lake City in 2002, by just 0.01 seconds.

Local favorite Cha Min Kyu followed in second, just 0.01 seconds behind Lorentzen, while China’s Gao Tingyu came in third place with a time of 34.65.

Having dominated most other speed skating events at these Games, the Netherlands’ participants in the men’s 500m will be disappointed by failing to book a place on the podium, with the highest-placed Dutch skater being Ronald Mulder in seventh.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved