HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dustin Johnson Maintains Commanding Lead in World Golf Ranking



NEW YORK – Dustin Johnson of the United States maintained his commanding lead in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, with 10.65 average points.



Johnson continued to stay well ahead of his closest competitors; world No. 2 Jon Rahm of Spain averaged 8.99 points, while third-ranked Jordan Spieth of the United States averaged 8.40.



Three other US golfers held spots in the Top 10, with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka holding fourth, seventh and ninth, respectively.



England’s Justin Rose came in fifth, ahead of Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.



Further down the rankings, US golfer Bubba Watson jumped from 117th to world No. 40 after his victory at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles, ending a two-year winless drought.



The current golf Top 10 rankings and average points are as follows:



Dustin Johnson (United States) 10.65



Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.99



Jordan Spieth (United States) 8.40



Justin Thomas (United States) 7.87



Justin Rose (England) 7.39



Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.12



Rickie Fowler (United States) 6.64



Jason Day (Australia) 6.03



Brooks Koepka (United States) 5.95



Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 5.65

NEW YORK – Dustin Johnson of the United States maintained his commanding lead in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, with 10.65 average points.Johnson continued to stay well ahead of his closest competitors; world No. 2 Jon Rahm of Spain averaged 8.99 points, while third-ranked Jordan Spieth of the United States averaged 8.40.Three other US golfers held spots in the Top 10, with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka holding fourth, seventh and ninth, respectively.England’s Justin Rose came in fifth, ahead of Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.Further down the rankings, US golfer Bubba Watson jumped from 117th to world No. 40 after his victory at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles, ending a two-year winless drought.The current golf Top 10 rankings and average points are as follows: Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

