

Revelers Rest on Day Three of Chinese New Year Celebrations



BEIJING – As Lunar New Year festivities entered their third day on Monday, many Chinese people who have been busy with grand banquets and family get-togethers will enjoy a break in the celebrations Chigou’s Day, or the day of the Red Mouth.



Chigou’s Day is the third day of the Chinese New Year, which this year will usher in the Year of the Dog. It is considered a bad omen to hold feasts or meet relatives on this day, leading many people to stay indoors.



According to tradition, the day is governed by the God of Blazing Wrath, with many believing arguments are easily triggered, giving rise to the custom of remaining silent all day and not entertaining visitors.



While it is customary to spend the day more quietly than previous days, Monday was still a holiday, and several events and festivities were held around the country.



One performance at Longtan Park in the capital Beijing saw artists portray the Lion Dance, a show which some spectators believe brings good fortune and prosperity, an epa photographer reports.



In more rural areas, this third day of the Chinese new year is also known as Rat Marriage Day, where it is traditional to place rice and money in the house as a gift to the rodents, who are believed to marry on this day.



This custom stems from the belief that such a practice could prevent the rats from eating the grain stored in granaries.



