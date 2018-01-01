

CAS Confirms Investigation into Russian Krushelnitckii Doping Case



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Monday that it has opened a case for possible doping, involving an Olympic Athlete from Russia who won bronze in the mixed doubles curling at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



The CAS has confirmed in a statement released on Monday that its anti-doping division had opened a new case involving Russian athlete Aleksandr Krushelnitckii.



Russian media reports state that Krushelnitsky, who competed jointly with his compatriot Anastasia Bryzgalova in mixed doubles curling, had tested positive for meldonium, included in the list of banned substances in early 2016.



Krushelnitckii was competing at PyeongChang as a neutral after Russia and the Russian Olympic Committee were banned from participating over the doping scandal which rocked the Sochi Games in 2014.



