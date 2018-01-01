 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

South Korean Stage Director Apologizes for Sexual Misconduct

SEOUL – A South Korean author and stage director apologized publicly on Monday to women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Kim Su-hee, one of the members of the street theater group Yeonhee, of which Lee Youn-taek was the artistic director, said last week that the 66-year-old playwright had sexually assaulted her a decade ago.

Several others, including an actress who requested anonymity and who alleges Lee raped her twice in 2001 and 2002, joined Kim in her complaint, forcing Lee to resign and dismantle his theater group.

“I sincerely apologize to the victims. I feel really ashamed of myself and terrible,” Lee said during a press conference, reported by the new agency Yonhap, adding “I’ll accept any punishment, including legal responsibility, for my sin.”

Despite the apology, he denied allegations of rape. He said he did have a sexual relationship with the woman but “not in a violent way against her will.”

Lee’s case comes after the online campaign against sexual abuse known as #MeToo since late 2016 in the United States and other Western countries in the wake of allegations of rape, sexual assault and abuse against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The movement has only begun to take hold in South Korea this month following the arrest last week of a Seoul district attorney’s office member, whom a lawyer accused of raping her in 2010.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved