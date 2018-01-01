

Chinese Vice Premier to Attend Closing Ceremony of PyeongChang Olympics



BEIJING – The Vice Premier of China is set to attend the upcoming closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics as the president’s envoy, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Monday.



Liu Yandong had previously served as vice president of the Beijing 2008 Olympics Organizing Committee and is the official responsible for the portfolios of sports, culture and health in the Chinese administration.



In next Sunday’s closing ceremony, PyeongChang is set to hand over the Olympic relay torch to Beijing, which will be hosting the 2022 Winter Games.



So far, China has won five silvers and a bronze in PyeongChang, an event that is seen back home as the ideal platform for Chinese athletes to prepare for the 2022 edition of the Games.



