Wozniacki Stays on Top of WTA Rankings Ahead of Halep



LONDON – Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark maintained the top spot for the fourth consecutive week in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, 45 points ahead of Romania’s former world No. 1 Simona Halep.



Despite losing on Sunday to the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final, Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain climbed one place to No. 3 at the expense of the Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, who dropped to the fourth spot after also losing to Kvitova in the Qatar Open round of 16.



Kvitova’s victory at Qatar, meanwhile, means she climbs 11 places to break into the top 10.



The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 8,010 points



Simona Halep (Romania) 7,965



Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,175



Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,910



Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,080



Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,000



Caroline Garcia (France) 4,625



Venus Williams (USA) 4,277



Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,220



Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,086

