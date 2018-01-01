 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Magnitude-6 Earthquake Strikes Central, Southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY – A magnitude-6 earthquake struck Oaxaca state in southern Mexico early Monday, just two days after another quake measuring 7.2 hit the region.

The National Seismological Service said that the earthquake occurred at 12:57 am with its epicenter 32 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Pinotepa Nacional at a depth of 10 km.

Residents of Mexico City, many in their pajamas, rushed out from their homes when the sirens sounded for fears of a repeat of the magnitude-7.1 tremor on Sept. 19, which left at least 370 people dead.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said that the National Civil Protection System had activated its earthquake aftermath protocols and was in contact with local authorities.

In Mexico City, and in the states of Mexico, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas, no damage had been reported so far, although authorities were still assessing the situation on the ground, the National Coordinator for Civil Protection Luis Felipe Puente said.

Mexican Petroleum (PEMEX), the Federal Electricity Commission, the National Water Commission and the health sector were all operating normally, he added.

“So far, no damages have been reported,” Interior Secretary Alfonso Navarrete confirmed.

A magnitude-7.2 earthquake which also struck Pinotepa Nacional on Friday left two people injured, 1,000 houses damaged in Oaxaca and up to a million people without electricity.

The Mexican government issued an emergency declaration for 33 municipalities in Oaxaca, activating Natural Disaster Fund resources.

The SSN reported that 1,977 aftershocks from Friday’s 7.2 tremor had been recorded, the strongest of which struck on Monday morning.

The quake sparked fears of a repeat of the tragedy caused by the earthquakes of Sept. 7 and Sept. 19 2017, which left 471 dead in the states of Mexico, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas, Morelos, Puebla and the capital, along with millions of others affected and partial or total damage of 184,000 houses.
 

