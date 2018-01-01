 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

New Nepali Parliament to Hold First Session Next Month

KATHMANDU – Nepal’s new bicameral parliament will begin work next month for the first time since its approval in the 2015 Constitution, ending a transition that began 10 years ago, the country’s president said Monday.

The first session of the federal parliament, made up of the House of Representatives (lower house) and National Assembly (upper house), will take place on March 5, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari said in a statement.

Bhandari took the decision to call the meeting of the federal parliament schedule for March 5 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Sharma Oli, who was sworn in on Feb. 15.

Oli heads a coalition between his party, the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist), and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), which swept the general elections in December.

The CPN-UML and the CPN-M, which are in the middle of a process of party unification, will control 174 of the 275 seats in the new House of Representatives. The Nepali Congress party, the main opposition party, will have 63 seats.

The presidents of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly will be elected within 15 days of the first parliamentary session and in the meantime the senior-most representative of each chamber will chair the session.

“The top leaders from the major parties will address the first meeting,” the parliament’s spokesperson, Bharat Raj Gautam, told EFE.

In 15 days, is due to have a new operational bicameral parliament and all the institutions approved in the 2015 Constitution, will be set up.

With that, the country will bring to an end a highly unstable period of transition that began with the end of the monarchy in 2008, two years after the end of the war against the Maoist guerrillas in 2006.
 

