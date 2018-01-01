 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Claims Top Spot, Becomes Oldest Ever ATP World No. 1

LONDON – Switzerland’s Roger Federer became the oldest ever world No. 1 in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday after his victory at the Rotterdam Open.

Unseating Spain’s Rafael Nadal, the 36-year-old reclaimed the top spot for the first time since Oct. 29, 2012.

On Sunday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Grigor Dimitrov, who moved up to the fourth place, 6-2-6-2 in Rotterdam to win his 97th title.

Federer is three years older than previous record holder – Andre Agassi of the United States.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev fell to fifth place, while South Africa’s Kevin Anderson jumped to ninth.

The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:

  1. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 10,105


  2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points


  3. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960


  4. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,635


  5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,450


  6. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,220


  7. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,280


  8. Jack Sock (United States) 2,880


  9. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 2,825


  10. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 2,815
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved