Federer Claims Top Spot, Becomes Oldest Ever ATP World No. 1



LONDON – Switzerland’s Roger Federer became the oldest ever world No. 1 in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday after his victory at the Rotterdam Open.



Unseating Spain’s Rafael Nadal, the 36-year-old reclaimed the top spot for the first time since Oct. 29, 2012.



On Sunday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Grigor Dimitrov, who moved up to the fourth place, 6-2-6-2 in Rotterdam to win his 97th title.



Federer is three years older than previous record holder – Andre Agassi of the United States.



Germany’s Alexander Zverev fell to fifth place, while South Africa’s Kevin Anderson jumped to ninth.



The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Roger Federer (Switzerland) 10,105



Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points



Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960



Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,635



Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,450



Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,220



David Goffin (Belgium) 3,280



Jack Sock (United States) 2,880



Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 2,825



Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 2,815

