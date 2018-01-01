

US Women Beat Finland 5-0 to Qualify for Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game



GANGNEUNG, South Korea – The USA crushed Finland 5-0 on Monday in the semifinal of the Women’s ice hockey tournament on Monday.



Having beaten the Finns 3-1 already in the preliminary round at these Games, the USA started strongly, taking a 2-0 lead into the second quarter, which they had doubled by the start of the third.



The game was won on the power play, with the Americans netting three out of their five goals when Finland had a player in the penalty box.



The win means the USA moves on to the gold medal game on Thursday, where they will face one of Canada, to whom they have already lost, or the Olympic Athletes of Russia.



