

Israel Attacks Underground Infrastructure in Gaza



JERUSALEM – Israeli warplanes attacked underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip on Monday hours after a rocket was launched at Israel from the Palestinian territory, the Israeli military said.



The fighting marked the third consecutive day of exchanges of fire.



“A short while ago, in response to the rocket that was launched at Israel earlier today, IAF (Israeli Air Force) fighter jets targeted underground infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.



The airstrikes were in response to a projectile that fell on Israeli territory of Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council without causing damage.



Although no one has yet claimed responsibility for the projectile’s launch, the Israeli military blamed the Islamist movement Hamas.



Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007 but has begun transferring its control to the Palestinian National Authority in a process that is not yet complete.



Since the President of the United States, Donald Trump, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6, Palestinian militias have intensified shelling from the coastal enclave at Israel with the latter responding with the bombing of militia positions.



