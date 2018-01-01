 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Israel Attacks Underground Infrastructure in Gaza

JERUSALEM – Israeli warplanes attacked underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip on Monday hours after a rocket was launched at Israel from the Palestinian territory, the Israeli military said.

The fighting marked the third consecutive day of exchanges of fire.

“A short while ago, in response to the rocket that was launched at Israel earlier today, IAF (Israeli Air Force) fighter jets targeted underground infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.

The airstrikes were in response to a projectile that fell on Israeli territory of Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council without causing damage.

Although no one has yet claimed responsibility for the projectile’s launch, the Israeli military blamed the Islamist movement Hamas.

Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007 but has begun transferring its control to the Palestinian National Authority in a process that is not yet complete.

Since the President of the United States, Donald Trump, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6, Palestinian militias have intensified shelling from the coastal enclave at Israel with the latter responding with the bombing of militia positions.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved