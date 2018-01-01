 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

LeBron Named MVP for 3rd Time at 67th NBA All-Star Game, Ties Jordan’s Record

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James was crowned as the MVP at the 67th edition of NBA All-Star Game after leading his team to a 148-145 victory against the team captained by Stephen Curry.

The All-Star format got a revamp this year, with James and Curry picking the squads instead of a “best from East vs. West” showdown.

The new format meant for a more entertaining All-Star game than the normal defense-free affairs which, while high on points, were often low on quality and lacked competitiveness.

James and Curry, as the two most voted-for players by fans, were named captains, and chose their teams from a pool of 8 other stars who received the most votes in a draft poll.

James, who won the All-Star MVP trophy for third time, finished with game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in 31 minutes, while teammate Kevin Durant was the second leading scorer with 19 points.

Team Stephen’s outstanding players were Damian Lillard, who scored 21 points in 21 minutes, and DeMar DeRozan, who got another 21 points.

The game was tied at 144-144 when James hit another three-pointer with 1:31 on the clock. In the end, a three-pointer by James Harden did not enter and Russell Westbrook, on the counterattack, went on to score and finish off the game 148-145.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved