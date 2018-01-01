HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

LeBron Named MVP for 3rd Time at 67th NBA All-Star Game, Ties Jordan’s Record



LOS ANGELES – LeBron James was crowned as the MVP at the 67th edition of NBA All-Star Game after leading his team to a 148-145 victory against the team captained by Stephen Curry.



The All-Star format got a revamp this year, with James and Curry picking the squads instead of a “best from East vs. West” showdown.



The new format meant for a more entertaining All-Star game than the normal defense-free affairs which, while high on points, were often low on quality and lacked competitiveness.



James and Curry, as the two most voted-for players by fans, were named captains, and chose their teams from a pool of 8 other stars who received the most votes in a draft poll.



James, who won the All-Star MVP trophy for third time, finished with game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in 31 minutes, while teammate Kevin Durant was the second leading scorer with 19 points.



Team Stephen’s outstanding players were Damian Lillard, who scored 21 points in 21 minutes, and DeMar DeRozan, who got another 21 points.



The game was tied at 144-144 when James hit another three-pointer with 1:31 on the clock. In the end, a three-pointer by James Harden did not enter and Russell Westbrook, on the counterattack, went on to score and finish off the game 148-145.



