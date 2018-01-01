

Canadians Virtue, Moir Break Own World Record to Lead Ice Short Dance



GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Muir broke their own world record in the Ice Dance Short program on Monday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



The pair scored 83.67 points, passing the 82.68 score they registered last year, to top the ice dance ranking heading into the free dance on Tuesday.



Virute and Moir are 1.74 points ahead of French pair Gabriella Papadokis and Guillaume Cizeron in second, with US duo Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue in third on 77.75 points.



The Ice Dance Free Dance will be held on Tuesday night at the Gangneung Ice Arena.



