Austin Dillon Wins Daytona 500 in Iconic No. 3 Car



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – American car racer Austin Dillon from Richard Childress Racing won on Sunday the 60th Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, the first race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.



Although Dillon, a 27-year-old racer who debuted in 2014, did not take the lead in the first 206 laps, he later managed to avoid a multi-car crash two laps before the finish and crossed the finish line first in the so-called the Great American Race.



The latest Daytona 500 champion, who started the race at 14th in the lineup, took 42 points for the final stage results and five for the playoffs.



Dillon won the race in the iconic No. 3 car, the one made famous by Hall of Fame racer Dale Earnhardt, who died in a crash during the last lap of the same competition in 2001.



The new champion joins Earnhardt as the only two drivers to have won the Daytona 500 with the No. 3 car, after Earnhardt won the event 20 years ago in 1998.



“It’s so awesome to take the 3 car back to victory lane,” said Dillon. “This is for Dale Sr. and all those Earnhardt fans.”



Dillon even replicated the slide Earnhardt did in 1998 when the legend did a burnout in the shape of his three in the infield grass.



He also became the second driver in the history of the race, after last year’s winner Kurt Busch, to win after taking the lead only on the last lap.



Rookie Darrel Wallace Jr., 24, from Richard Petty Motorsports, took second place, while Denny Hamlin, from Joe Gibbs Racing, who was leading just before the multi-car accident, came third.



The fourth place went to Joey Logano from Team Penske, while Chris Buescher, a 25-year-old rookie who debuted in 2016 for the JTG Daugherty Racing, finished fifth.



Of the 40 drivers in the race, only 25 managed to complete it as the rest had to drop out due to accidents.



