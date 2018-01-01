 
  Business & Economy

Japan Records $8.78 Billion Trade Surplus in January

TOKYO – Japan achieved a trade surplus of 934 billion yen ($8.785 billion) in January, the Japanese government said on Monday.

January’s surplus was 13.7 percent lower than that of the same period last year, although it was the eighth consecutive month with a positive balance for the world’s third largest economy, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance.

Exports grew 12.2 per year-on-year to 6.68 trillion yen and imports increased 7.9 percent to 6.04 billion yen.

Japan had a deficit of 109.679 billion yen with China, its largest trading partner, representing a 76.8 percent decrease year-on-year.

With the world’s largest economy and its second largest trading partner, the United States, Japan saw a surplus of 349.57 billion yen, a 12.3 percent decrease from the same month of 2017.

With the European Union, its third trading partner, Japan saw the deficit increase 6.3 percent to 100.788 billion yen.
 

