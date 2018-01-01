 
Caracas,
Monday
February 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Stages Strong Second-Half Comeback over Betis

SEVILLE, Spain – Real Madrid mounted a second-half comeback to defeat Real Betis 5-3 in a great road match on Sunday.

The Madrid squad had been down 1-2 at the break after two goals within four minutes – one by Algeria’s Aissa Mandi and the other an own-goal by the capital squad’s Nacho.

Zinedine Zidane’s boys had defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in Champions League action last Wednesday.

Both teams were great on the attack at Benito Villamarin Stadium with Madrid getting on the board first on a strike by Marco Asensio in the 11th minute, although Betis then scored twice within four minutes to take the lead on the goal by Mandi and then Nacho’s mistake.

Madrid’s Marcelo left the match in the first half with a hamstring injury.

After the break, however, Madrid put on a soccer clinic, with Sergio Ramos putting the team even with a header in the 50th minute and Asensio blasting in a great shot nine minutes later.

It was Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 65th minute, who made it 4-2 on a fabulous feed by Casemiro, thus notching his 10th tally in his last six outings, although Betis answered back in the 85th minute on a shot by Sergio Leon.

Then, in the 91st minute, Karim Benzema superfluously found the twine to put the game away for the final 5-3 result.

Madrid played without Toni Kroos, who is on the injured list.

With the win, Madrid is still in fourth place, 17 points behind league leader Barcelona.

Asensio’s second tally before the 53,500 fans present was Real Madrid’s 6,000th La Liga goal, making them the first club to hit that mark in the Spanish First Division.

Just five other teams in Europe’s top five leagues – all of them English squads – have managed to reach that mark in league play: Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United. Meanwhile, Toffees is on the threshold of becoming the first club to notch 7,000 tallies.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved