

Real Madrid Stages Strong Second-Half Comeback over Betis



SEVILLE, Spain – Real Madrid mounted a second-half comeback to defeat Real Betis 5-3 in a great road match on Sunday.



The Madrid squad had been down 1-2 at the break after two goals within four minutes – one by Algeria’s Aissa Mandi and the other an own-goal by the capital squad’s Nacho.



Zinedine Zidane’s boys had defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in Champions League action last Wednesday.



Both teams were great on the attack at Benito Villamarin Stadium with Madrid getting on the board first on a strike by Marco Asensio in the 11th minute, although Betis then scored twice within four minutes to take the lead on the goal by Mandi and then Nacho’s mistake.



Madrid’s Marcelo left the match in the first half with a hamstring injury.



After the break, however, Madrid put on a soccer clinic, with Sergio Ramos putting the team even with a header in the 50th minute and Asensio blasting in a great shot nine minutes later.



It was Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 65th minute, who made it 4-2 on a fabulous feed by Casemiro, thus notching his 10th tally in his last six outings, although Betis answered back in the 85th minute on a shot by Sergio Leon.



Then, in the 91st minute, Karim Benzema superfluously found the twine to put the game away for the final 5-3 result.



Madrid played without Toni Kroos, who is on the injured list.



With the win, Madrid is still in fourth place, 17 points behind league leader Barcelona.



Asensio’s second tally before the 53,500 fans present was Real Madrid’s 6,000th La Liga goal, making them the first club to hit that mark in the Spanish First Division.



Just five other teams in Europe’s top five leagues – all of them English squads – have managed to reach that mark in league play: Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United. Meanwhile, Toffees is on the threshold of becoming the first club to notch 7,000 tallies.



