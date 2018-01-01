 
Caracas,
Monday
February 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Martin McDonagh Film Takes 5 BAFTA Awards

LONDON – English director Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” emerged as the big winner at the 71st edition of the British Academy Film (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday evening, taking home the prizes for best film, outstanding British film, leading actress, best supporting actor and best original script.

Guillermo del Toro walked away with the best director award at the gala ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall, however, for his work in “The Shape of Water,” and Gary Oldman won the leading actor prize for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” which also won for best makeup and hair.

“The Shape of Water” also walked away with the best original music prize, which went to Alexandre Desplat, and best production design.

“Three Billboards” won the best film award, and starring actress Frances McDormand took the best actress prize for her work in the film while Sam Rockwell won for best supporting actor.

The film tells the story of a mother who rents three billboards to call attention to her daughter’s unsolved murder.

Allison Janney won the best supporting actress award for her work in “I, Tonya,” about disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding.

Although it was “Three Billboards” again for best original screenplay, the best adapted screenplay prize went to James Ivorty for “Call Me by Your Name,” which tells the story of the romantic relationship between a 17-year-old boy living in Italy and his father’s American assistant.

Again, “Three Billboard” emerged triumphant for the outstanding British film prize, with South Korea’s “The Handmaiden” taking the best non-English film award.

Best documentary went to “I Am Not Your Negro” and the best animated film award went to “Coco.”

Best cinematography went to Roger Deakins for “Blade Runner 2049,” which also won the best special visual effects prize, best costume design went to Mark Bridges for “Phantom Thread” and best sound went to Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten for “Dunkirk.”

Director Ridley Scott was presented with an honorary BAFTA.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved