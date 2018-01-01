

Martin McDonagh Film Takes 5 BAFTA Awards



LONDON – English director Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” emerged as the big winner at the 71st edition of the British Academy Film (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday evening, taking home the prizes for best film, outstanding British film, leading actress, best supporting actor and best original script.



Guillermo del Toro walked away with the best director award at the gala ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall, however, for his work in “The Shape of Water,” and Gary Oldman won the leading actor prize for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” which also won for best makeup and hair.



“The Shape of Water” also walked away with the best original music prize, which went to Alexandre Desplat, and best production design.



“Three Billboards” won the best film award, and starring actress Frances McDormand took the best actress prize for her work in the film while Sam Rockwell won for best supporting actor.



The film tells the story of a mother who rents three billboards to call attention to her daughter’s unsolved murder.



Allison Janney won the best supporting actress award for her work in “I, Tonya,” about disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding.



Although it was “Three Billboards” again for best original screenplay, the best adapted screenplay prize went to James Ivorty for “Call Me by Your Name,” which tells the story of the romantic relationship between a 17-year-old boy living in Italy and his father’s American assistant.



Again, “Three Billboard” emerged triumphant for the outstanding British film prize, with South Korea’s “The Handmaiden” taking the best non-English film award.



Best documentary went to “I Am Not Your Negro” and the best animated film award went to “Coco.”



Best cinematography went to Roger Deakins for “Blade Runner 2049,” which also won the best special visual effects prize, best costume design went to Mark Bridges for “Phantom Thread” and best sound went to Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten for “Dunkirk.”



Director Ridley Scott was presented with an honorary BAFTA.



