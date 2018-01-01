 
Caracas,
Monday
February 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Mexican Heading to Antarctica to Study How to Fight Climate Change

MEXICO CITY – Sandra Guzman, the first female Mexican scientist to travel to Antarctica, told EFE that her aim is to study the effects of climate change from various angles to be able to communicate the information to leaders and the public and develop strategies to deal with the growing problem.

Guzman, who also has been an environmental activist for more than 15 years, said that she is proud of her role as the only Mexican on the expedition of 78 women who are traveling to the frozen continent to study “what kind of action is necessary to deal with the problem on the global level.”

On Saturday, the women selected by the Homeward Bound program departed for Antarctica, where they will visit research stations operated by several countries to see what kind of progress is being made on climate change research.

One of the main problems, Guzman said, is the lack of expertise in communicating information being gathered at the Antarctic bases to governments and civil society.

“There’s a lot of information that is being gathered in Antarctica but not all of it is public,” said the founder and coordinator of the Climate Financing Group for Latin American and Caribbean (GFLAC).

Thus, she said that she wants to identify “the gaps” in the public information and bring it to international leaders, “starting with” Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Antarctica’s surface is 90 percent covered with ice and the continent contains between 70-80 percent of the world’s fresh water reserves, thus “helping to regulate the climate” and providing a counterweight to global warming.

Unfortunately, in recent years, Antarctica’s ice cap has been melting faster than in the past, and Guzman said “if the temperature keeps rising, Antarctica is not going to be enough to balance the (planet’s) climate.”

Guzman said she also wants to study how the species of Antarctic fauna are being affected by global warming and how to protect them.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved