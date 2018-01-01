 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dortmund Beats Mönchengladbach 1-0, Jumps into No. 2 Spot in Bundesliga

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany – Borussia Dortmund defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0 on Sunday in the 23rd round of Bundesliga soccer action to jump into the No. 2 spot in the table.

Marco Reus scored the winning goal for Dortmund 32 minutes into the match.

Dortmund, with its third straight victory, is now in second place in the German league with 40 points, two points ahead of third-placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen, which also had a 2-1 away win over Hamburg on Saturday.

Mönchengladbach, which suffered its fourth defeat in a row, remains in 10th place with 31 points.

Bayern Munich came from behind on Saturday to beat Wolfsburg 2-1 in the same round and continues to lead the league with 59 points.
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved