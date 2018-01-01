

Kvitova Upsets Muguruza to Win Qatar Open Title



DOHA – Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic claimed on Sunday her second tennis trophy of the year by defeating Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Qatar Open final.



The 27-year-old Kvitova battled her Spanish rival for two hours and 15 minutes before securing the win.



It was the No. 21-ranked Kvitova’s 22nd career title and her second consecutive trophy after winning in St. Petersburg two weeks earlier.



Muguruza, ranked No. 4 in the world, had advanced to the Qatar Open final after Romania’s Simona Halep withdrew due to an injury she sustained in the semifinals.



