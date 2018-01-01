

Trump Blasts FBI for Pursuing Russia Probe Instead of Foiling School Shooting



WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he “never said Russia did not meddle in the (2016) election” and lashed out at the FBI, claiming that it proved to be unable to prevent last week’s school massacre in Florida because it is spending “too much time” on the Russia probe.



“I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said ‘it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.’ The Russian ‘hoax’ was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did!” Trump said on Twitter.



“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable,” said the president in another tweet.



“They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!” he added.



On Feb. 16, the FBI admitted that it made a mistake by not following the appropriate protocols when on Jan. 5 it was alerted to the potential danger posed by Nikolas Cruz, the young man who ultimately massacred 17 people at a school in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day.



For unknown reasons, the FBI did not follow the proper procedure for such cases and did not investigate the tip it received regarding the possibility that Cruz might be preparing to kill people.



Trump on many occasions has lambasted the Justice Department and the FBI for the Russia investigation, which he claims is a “witch hunt,” and his relationship with FBI chief Christopher Wray has worsened in recent weeks.



Nevertheless, Trump has not expressed support for the tweet by Florida Gov. Rick Scott demanding that Wray resign because of his supposed failure to prevent the shooting.



