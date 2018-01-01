

Atletico Continues Chasing Barça with 2-0 Win over Athletic Bilbao



MADRID – With two second-half goals, Atletico Madrid stunned Athletic Bilbao with a 2-0 victory on Sunday in the 24th week of Spanish La Liga soccer competition.



With its fourth straight win, Atletico continues to put pressure on league leader Barcelona, which is now seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table.



Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring for the capital squad in the 67th minute.



And with 10 minutes to go, Diego Costa netted the second goal for Atletico to secure the 2-0 home win.



With the victory, Atletico, unbeaten so far in 2018, now has 55 points and occupies the No. 2 spot in the rankings.



Athletic Bilbao, which has been unable to notch a single win in its past six matches, is in 14th place with 28 points.



