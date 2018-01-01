 
Caracas,
Monday
February 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Peruvian Butterfly Sanctuary Aims to Stop Deforestation

RIOJA, Peru – Butterflies of all imaginable colors, shapes and sizes have found a sanctuary in a nook of the Peruvian Amazon, where visitors enjoy their beauty and discover how deforestation threatens the Andean nation, which is home to the most species of this colorful insect.

“Butterflies are a natural indicator of an ecosystem’s quality and condition,” Maria Bustamante, president of the United for Palestina Sustainable Development Association (ADESUP), told EFE.

The organization is dedicated to rural tourism, managing the butterfly farm and organizing visits to famous Palestina Cave.

There are around 4,000 types of butterflies in Peru and some of the most eye-catching are raised in a humble farmhouse in the northern region of San Martin built by residents when they realized the butterflies were disappearing as forests decreased in size.

The goal is not only to raise environmental awareness among tourists, but also to double the butterfly population of San Martin, one of the areas in Peru most affected by deforestation, losing around 20,000 hectares (49,382 acres) of Amazon forest each year.

The breeders, mostly women, harvest butterfly eggs left on leaves and feed the caterpillars until they metamorphose, returning them to the farm or setting them free in the forest.

Admission to this butterfly kingdom is only 10 soles ($3.08).
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved