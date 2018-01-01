 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Wins Rotterdam Open for 3rd Time, Claims 97th Career Trophy

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Swiss tennis star Roger Federer won on Sunday the Rotterdam Open title for the third time, defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-2.

Federer needed just 55 minutes to beat Dimitrov and claim his 97th career title, days after securing his return to the top spot of the ATP rankings, which are to be updated Monday, after reaching the semifinals in Rotterdam.

“The goal was to make it to the semis, and I won a tournament,” the 36-year-old said after winning the final, his second title this year after claiming the Australian Open in January.

This was Federer’s seventh victory over Dimitrov in as many matches, with the Swiss champion having previously won in Rotterdam in 2005 against Ivan Ljubicic of Croatia and in 2012 over Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.
 

