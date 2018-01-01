

Danish Women Win Team Gold at European Badminton Championships



KAZAN, Russia – Denmark’s women’s team won the gold medal on Sunday at the European Badminton Championships in Kazan, Russia, defeating Germany 3-1.



Germany got off to a good start in the team competition when Fabienne Deprez beat Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-15 in singles.



Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen helped mount the comeback by Denmark, a five-time gold medalist, by beating Germany’s Isabel Herttrich and Olga Konon 21-15, 21-11.



The German squad saw its hopes fade as Denmark’s Line Hojmark rallied to beat Luise Heim 16-21, 21-8, 21-13.



The doubles team of Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen defeated Johanna Goliszewski and Carla Nelte 21-19, 21-14, pushing the score to 3-1 and eliminating the need to play a fifth match.



