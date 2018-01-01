 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Napoli Extends SPAL’s Winless Run, Regains Serie A Lead

NAPLES, Italy – Napoli pulled off on Sunday its ninth victory in a row, beating SPAL 1-0 to return to the top spot in the Serie A league table in the 25th round of the Italian league.

Napoli extended SPAL’s winless run, with the latter still failing to find success in 2018 over eight straight matches.

Allan Marques Loureiro scored the winning goal for Napoli just six minutes into the match.

After this home win, Napoli leads the Serie A table with 66 points, one point ahead of second-placed defending champion Juventus, which had held the top spot Sunday after winning the derby against Torino 1-0.

SPAL remains in the 18th position with 17 points, seven points ahead of last-placed Benevento, which on Sunday managed to win 3-2 at home over Crotone.

Also on Sunday, Bologna stunned Sassuolo 2-1 to hold the 13th position with 30 points, while Sassuolo is in 16th place with 23 points.
 

