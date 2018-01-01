

Tijuana Rallies to Beat Pumas 4-1 in Mexican Soccer Action



MEXICO CITY – Tijuana rallied to beat the UNAM Pumas 4-1 in the eighth round of play in the Mexican league’s Clausura tournament.



Brazilian Mateus Gonçalves scored twice for Tijuana, while Argentines Juan Martin Lucero and Victor Malcorra each added a score in the comeback win.



Chilean Nicolas Castillo put the Pumas on the scoreboard in the 1st minute of play, but Gonçalves tied the score in the 10th minute and added the go-ahead goal in the 43rd minute.



Lucero scored a goal in the 51st minute on a penalty kick and Malcorra sealed the win in minute 90+3 for Tijuana.



In other action on Saturday, Necaxa beat Monterrey 3-0, while Guadalajara played to a 1-1 tie with Pachuca.



On Sunday, Toluca will play Santos Laguna and Veracruz will take on America.



