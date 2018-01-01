 
Caracas,
Monday
February 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

More Arrests in Israel’s Bezeq Telecom Corruption Case

JERUSALEM – Senior officials at Israel’s largest telecom company, Bezeq, have been arrested over allegations of corruption, Israeli police announced on Sunday, without providing further details because of a gag order imposed on the case.

The arrests came amid police investigations involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and local media reported that two of the prime minister’s assistants had also been arrested.

The police said in a statement that a new investigation linked to the Bezeq case had been launched, and that the organized crime and fraud unit, which conducts criminal and corruption investigations, was in charge of the probe, along with the Israel Securities Authority.

Authorities had been investigating whether Bezeq’s owner, Shaul Elovitch, was involved in corruption and trading favors.

According to the daily Haaretz, Elovitch, who also owns the news website Walla!, had allegedly instructed his employees to give Netanyahu and his wife favorable coverage in exchange for benefits for the company.

The former director-general of Israel’s communications ministry, Shlomo Filber, was accused of allowing Bezeq to illegally purchase shares of satellite television service provider Yes.

Netanyahu had not been named as a suspect in the case, but Kan radio reported that he could be questioned “under caution,” a term that means he could face charges and that anything said to investigators could be used against him in court.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved