Gignac Leads Tigres to 2-0 Win over Atlas in Mexican League Play



MEXICO CITY – Andre-Pierre Gignac scored two goals to lead the defending champion UNNL Tigres to a 2-0 win over Atlas in the eighth round of play in the Mexican soccer league’s Clausura tournament.



Gignac has now scored five goals for the defending champion Tigres, who have 12 points and are in 7th place in the standings.



The Tigres have won three of their last eight matches, while Atlas has lost six of its last eight matches.



Atlas sits in last place in the standings, with just four points.