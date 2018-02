HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Ostapenko, Dabrowski Win Qatar Open Doubles Title



DOHA – Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski won on Sunday the doubles final of the Qatar Open tournament, beating Spain’s Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Slovenia’s Andreja Klepac.



The unseeded victors pulled off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over their eighth seed rivals.



This was Ostapenko and Dabrowski’s first trophy as a doubles team.



