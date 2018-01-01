

Juventus Regains Serie A Lead with 1-0 Win over Torino



ROME – Juventus won on Sunday the derby against Torino 1-0 in the Serie A 25th round and provisionally jumped to the top of the table.



Serie A defending champion Juve made its ninth straight victory in the Italian league to regain the lead in the standings, although the efforts of forward Gonzalo Higuain were missed after he left the field in the 15th minute due to an ankle problem.



Juve managed to seal the 1-0 away win thanks to a goal from Alex Sandro in the 33rd minute.



After this victory, Juve leads the Serie A table with 65 points, two points ahead of second-placed Napoli, which is currently hosting SPAL.



Sunday’s loss handed Torino its fifth defeat this season, to hold the ninth position with 36 points.



