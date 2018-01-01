

Real Sociedad Extends Levante’s Winless Drought with 3-0 Victory



SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain – Real Sociedad defeated Levante 3-0 on Sunday, extending its winless drought to 12 matches in La Liga.



Real Sociedad’s Xabi Prieto got his team on the scoreboard 10 minutes into the game after successfully converting a penalty.



Juan Miguel Jimenez Lopez, best known as Juanmi, doubled Real Sociedad’s tally in the 37th minute, while Sergio Canales drove home the win nine minutes into the second half.



After earning its second win in last seven league games, Real Sociedad holds the 12th spot with 29 points.



The struggle for 17th-placed Levante continued, having failed to earn a victory since defeating Las Palmas 2-0 on Nov. 19.



