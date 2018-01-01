

Motagua Stays on Top of Honduran Soccer League Standings



TEGUCIGALPA – Motagua beat Vida 1-0, keeping its hold on the top spot in the Honduran First Division’s Clausura tournament.



Rubilio Castillo scored the only goal in the match played on Saturday at Tegucigalpa’s National Stadium.



Motagua has 21 points, while Olimpia, which beat Universidad Pedagogica 2-0, has 19 points and sits in second place.



Rony Martinez and Jose Reyes scored for Olimpia, which is coached by Colombian Carlos Restrepo.



In other action, Real España defeated Juticalpa 1-0 on a penalty kick by Angel Tejeda.



Real España sits in 7th place in the standings, with nine points, while Juticalpa dropped to last place, with just five points.



On Sunday, Platense will play Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso will take on Marathon.



