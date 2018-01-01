

Ukraine’s Abramenko Wins Men’s Aerials Gold at PyeongChang



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Ukrainian freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko won on Sunday the men’s aerials gold medal at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.



Abramenko, winner of the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in the 2015/2016 season, took the gold after scoring 128.51 points.



Jia Zongyang of China won silver with 128.05 points, while Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilia Burov got bronze with 122.17.



Freestyle aerial skiers launch themselves off jumps up to 20 meters into the air, and are judged on their performance of twisting midair spins and flips.



