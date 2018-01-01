

Japan’s Kodaira Wins Gold, Breaks Olympic Speed Skating Record in 500m



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Japanese speed skater Nao Kodaira broke on Sunday the Olympic record in the Ladies’ 500 meter event on her way to winning the gold medal at the PyeongChang Winter Games.



Kodaira set the new Olympic record with her time of 36.94 seconds, after having taken silver in the 1,000m event on Wednesday.



Kodaira came in 0.39 seconds ahead of the previous record holder, Lee Sang-Hwa of South Korea, who came in second.



Lee finished just barely ahead of Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic, who came in 0.40 seconds off the mark.



