

Anderson to Face Querrey in New York Open Final



NEW YORK – South Africa’s Kevin Anderson and American Sam Querrey will play in the final on Sunday of the New York Open at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.



Querrey, the No. 2 seed, advanced to the championship match by defeating France’s Adrian Mannarino, the No. 4 seed, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 in the first semifinal on Saturday.



Anderson, the tournament’s top seed, knocked off Japan’s Kei Nishikori, the No. 5 seed, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to book the other spot in the final.



This is the first year that the tournament, an ATP World Tour 250 event formerly known as the Memphis Open, is being played in New York.



The New York Open, a hard-court event, offers $668,460 in prize money.



The final will not start before 3:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Sunday, tournament organizers said.



