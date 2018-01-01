 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Fourcade Wins 4th Gold in Photo Finish, Most in French Olympic History

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – French biathlete Martin Fourcade made history on Sunday when he won his fourth Olympic gold medal in a dramatic photo finish in the men’s biathlon 15-kilometer mass start at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Fourcade is now France’s most decorated athlete in either the Summer or Winter Games.

The historic win was extremely close, with both Fourcade and Germany’s Simon Schempp crossing the finish line at nearly the exact same time.

Fourcade’s last-second effort to extend his leg across the line gave him the gold, following a review by event organizers of the exact moment he sealed the win.

Norway’s Emil Hegle Svendsen took the bronze medal with a time of 35 minutes and 47.3 seconds, 11.2 seconds slower than the winner.

This is Fourcade’s second gold medal at PyeongChang, after his success earlier on Monday in the men’s 12.5km pursuit.

At the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 11-time world champion earned gold medals in both the men’s 20km and the 12.5km pursuit.
 

