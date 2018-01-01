 
Caracas,
Monday
February 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Norway Wins Gold in Men’s 4x10k Cross Country Relay

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway’s four-man cross country relay team on Sunday took home the gold medal in the men’s 4x10-kilometer relay event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Norway had not won the men’s 4x10km relay since the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, but this year’s team of Didrik Tonseth, Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Simen Hegstad Krueger and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo did not disappoint, finishing in one hour, 33 minutes and 4.9 seconds.

The silver medal went to the Olympic Athletes from Russia, who came in 9.4 seconds behind the Norwegians, while the French team earned bronze and finished 36.9 seconds slower than the winners.

Defending champion Sweden, which had won the event at both the 2014 Sochi and 2010 Vancouver Games, finished in fifth place, over two minutes behind Norway.

On the Norwegian team, 26-year-old Tonseth was the only member who had not won a medal at PyeongChang before Sunday’s contest.

Klaebo won gold in the men’s sprint classic and Krueger took gold in the men’s 15km+15km skiathlon and silver in the men’s 15km free, while Sundby claimed silver in the men’s 15km+15km skiathlon.

So far, Norway has won 25 medals in PyeongChang, including 11 in cross-country skiing.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved