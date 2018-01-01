

Norway Wins Gold in Men’s 4x10k Cross Country Relay



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway’s four-man cross country relay team on Sunday took home the gold medal in the men’s 4x10-kilometer relay event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Norway had not won the men’s 4x10km relay since the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, but this year’s team of Didrik Tonseth, Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Simen Hegstad Krueger and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo did not disappoint, finishing in one hour, 33 minutes and 4.9 seconds.



The silver medal went to the Olympic Athletes from Russia, who came in 9.4 seconds behind the Norwegians, while the French team earned bronze and finished 36.9 seconds slower than the winners.



Defending champion Sweden, which had won the event at both the 2014 Sochi and 2010 Vancouver Games, finished in fifth place, over two minutes behind Norway.



On the Norwegian team, 26-year-old Tonseth was the only member who had not won a medal at PyeongChang before Sunday’s contest.



Klaebo won gold in the men’s sprint classic and Krueger took gold in the men’s 15km+15km skiathlon and silver in the men’s 15km free, while Sundby claimed silver in the men’s 15km+15km skiathlon.



So far, Norway has won 25 medals in PyeongChang, including 11 in cross-country skiing.



